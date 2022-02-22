KRABI TEST & GO

センタラグランドビーチリゾート＆ヴィラズクラビ - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.2

2679レビューによる評価
更新日 February 22, 2022
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi - Image 0
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi - Image 1
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi - Image 2
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi - Image 3
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi - Image 4
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi - Image 5
+31 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

センタラグランドビーチリゾート＆ヴィラズクラビ（SHA Plus +）は、専用の湾内に堂々と位置し、緑豊かな石灰岩層の素晴らしい景色と、透き通った海に覆われた手付かずの白い砂浜の広大な景色をお楽しみいただけます。リゾートはクラビの空港からわずか30分の場所にあります。さまざまなショップ、バー、レストランが並ぶアオナンまで徒歩圏内です。顧客満足を誇る高級リゾートです。外食でも、数杯の飲み物での付き合いでも、食欲をそそる何かを見つけることができます。

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
センタラグランドビーチリゾート＆ヴィラズクラビゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す センタラグランドビーチリゾート＆ヴィラズクラビ
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

396-396/1 Moo 2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

