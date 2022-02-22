KRABI TEST & GO

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.2
rating with
2679 reviews
Updated on February 22, 2022
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi - Image 0
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi - Image 1
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi - Image 2
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi - Image 3
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi - Image 4
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi - Image 5
+31 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Majestically located within its own private bay, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi (SHA Plus+) enjoys stunning views of verdant limestone formations and an extensive expanse of pristine white sands lapped by crystal clear waters. The resort is located only 30 minutes from Krabi’s airport. Ao Nang, with its extensive range of shops, bars, and restaurants, is only a short walk away. This is a luxury resort that prides itself on customer satisfaction. Whether dining out or socializing over a few drinks, you'll find something to whet your appetite.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

396-396/1 Moo 2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
rating with
3503 reviews
From ฿-1
The Scene Cliff View Villas
9.1
rating with
221 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
rating with
2864 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
rating with
634 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
rating with
1021 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
The Small Resort
8.1
rating with
900 reviews
From ฿-1
Chada Thai Village
7.9
rating with
691 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU