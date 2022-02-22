Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Majestically located within its own private bay, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi (SHA Plus+) enjoys stunning views of verdant limestone formations and an extensive expanse of pristine white sands lapped by crystal clear waters. The resort is located only 30 minutes from Krabi’s airport. Ao Nang, with its extensive range of shops, bars, and restaurants, is only a short walk away. This is a luxury resort that prides itself on customer satisfaction. Whether dining out or socializing over a few drinks, you'll find something to whet your appetite.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels

Score 0.0 /5 Unrated Based on 0 reviews Rating 0 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.