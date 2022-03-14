SAMUI TEST & GO

Ammatara Pura Pool Villa - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9
waardering met
154 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 14, 2022
Ammatara Pura Pool Villa - Image 0
Ammatara Pura Pool Villa - Image 1
Ammatara Pura Pool Villa - Image 2
Ammatara Pura Pool Villa - Image 3
Ammatara Pura Pool Villa - Image 4
Ammatara Pura Pool Villa - Image 5
+44 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Lamai, Ammatara Pura Pool Villa is the perfect place to experience Samui and its surroundings. The excitement of the city center is only 2 km away. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Diva Massage & Aromatherapy, Lamai Scuba Diving Center, Hin Ta Hin Yai. Ammatara Pura Pool Villa offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, shrine, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out are just a few of the facilities that set Ammatara Pura Pool Villa apart from other hotels in the city. The ambiance of Ammatara Pura Pool Villa is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary) are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, table tennis, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Ammatara Pura Pool Villa.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Ammatara Pura Pool Villa , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Ammatara Pura Pool Villa
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

128/75-76 Lamai Beach Road,, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

Partner Hotels

Chaweng Noi Villa met Zwembad
8
waardering met
464 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
waardering met
23 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

THE HIVE HOTEL SAMUI
8.3
waardering met
1255 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Het kuuroord
7.3
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rock Samui
8.8
waardering met
6 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Rocky's Boutique Resort
9
waardering met
414 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Samui Garden Home Hotel
8.3
waardering met
148 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
CHUZ Villas Samui
9.4
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
De Lamai Samui
8.5
waardering met
338 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Kamalaya Koh Samui
8
waardering met
3 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU