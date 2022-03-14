SAMUI TEST & GO

Ammatara Pura Pool Villa - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9
Bewertung mit
154 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Lamai, Ammatara Pura Pool Villa is the perfect place to experience Samui and its surroundings. The excitement of the city center is only 2 km away. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Diva Massage & Aromatherapy, Lamai Scuba Diving Center, Hin Ta Hin Yai. Ammatara Pura Pool Villa offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, shrine, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out are just a few of the facilities that set Ammatara Pura Pool Villa apart from other hotels in the city. The ambiance of Ammatara Pura Pool Villa is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary) are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, table tennis, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Ammatara Pura Pool Villa.

Adresse / Karte

128/75-76 Lamai Beach Road,, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

