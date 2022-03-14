SAMUI TEST & GO

Ammatara Pura Pool Villa - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9
通过
154条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
Ammatara Pura Pool Villa - Image 0
Ammatara Pura Pool Villa - Image 1
Ammatara Pura Pool Villa - Image 2
Ammatara Pura Pool Villa - Image 3
Ammatara Pura Pool Villa - Image 4
Ammatara Pura Pool Villa - Image 5
+44 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Lamai, Ammatara Pura Pool Villa is the perfect place to experience Samui and its surroundings. The excitement of the city center is only 2 km away. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Diva Massage & Aromatherapy, Lamai Scuba Diving Center, Hin Ta Hin Yai. Ammatara Pura Pool Villa offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, shrine, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out are just a few of the facilities that set Ammatara Pura Pool Villa apart from other hotels in the city. The ambiance of Ammatara Pura Pool Villa is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary) are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, table tennis, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Ammatara Pura Pool Villa.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Ammatara Pura Pool Villa的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Ammatara Pura Pool Villa
查看所有评论

地址/地图

128/75-76 Lamai Beach Road,, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

合作伙伴酒店

Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅
8

464 评论
฿-1
斯凯海滩酒店
9.5

23 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

苏梅岛蜂巢酒店
8.3

1255 评论
฿-1
温泉度假村
7.3

8 评论
฿-1
The Rock Samui
8.8

6 评论
฿-1
洛基精品度假村
9

414 评论
฿-1
Samui Garden Home Hotel
8.3

148 评论
฿-1
CHUZ Villas Samui
9.4

15 评论
฿-1
拉迈苏梅
8.5

338 评论
฿-1
卡马拉雅苏梅岛
8

3 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU