8.3
waardering met
148 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Dit hotel heeft 17 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Samui Garden Home Hotel Samui Garden Home Hotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Type 70
฿7,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Samui Garden Home Hotel is located just a few kilometers from the noise of Lamai Beach. Featuring 20 luxurious rental houses amidst the tranquility of nature, all the rooms are stylishly designed with a harmonious touch of beautiful oriental Thai décor and perfectly blended with modern facilities at affordable prices. Some of the famous attractions within the vicinity include Namuang Waterfall, Butterfly Garden, Big Buddha Temple, Hin Ta-Hin Yai, and Hin Lad Waterfall. Getting to the more popular beaches is easy with rental bikes or cars, and at the end of the day, you are guaranteed a peaceful night's rest.

Als u te gast was bij Samui Garden Home Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
Adres / kaart

97/11 Moo 1. Maret, Suratthani, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

