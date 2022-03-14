SAMUI TEST & GO

Ammatara Pura Pool Villa - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9
note avec
154 avis
Mis à jour le March 14, 2022
Ammatara Pura Pool Villa - Image 0
Ammatara Pura Pool Villa - Image 1
Ammatara Pura Pool Villa - Image 2
Ammatara Pura Pool Villa - Image 3
Ammatara Pura Pool Villa - Image 4
Ammatara Pura Pool Villa - Image 5
+44 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Lamai, Ammatara Pura Pool Villa is the perfect place to experience Samui and its surroundings. The excitement of the city center is only 2 km away. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Diva Massage & Aromatherapy, Lamai Scuba Diving Center, Hin Ta Hin Yai. Ammatara Pura Pool Villa offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, shrine, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out are just a few of the facilities that set Ammatara Pura Pool Villa apart from other hotels in the city. The ambiance of Ammatara Pura Pool Villa is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary) are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, table tennis, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Ammatara Pura Pool Villa.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Ammatara Pura Pool Villa , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Ammatara Pura Pool Villa
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

128/75-76 Lamai Beach Road,, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

Hôtels partenaires

Villa Chaweng Noi avec piscine
8
note avec
464 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Skye Beach
9.5
note avec
23 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

LA RUCHE HOTEL SAMUI
8.3
note avec
1255 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La station thermale
7.3
note avec
8 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rock Samui
8.8
note avec
6 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Rocky's Boutique Resort
9
note avec
414 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Samui Garden Home Hotel
8.3
note avec
148 Commentaires
De ฿-1
CHUZ Villas Samui
9.4
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Le Lamai Samui
8.5
note avec
338 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Kamalaya Koh Samui
8
note avec
3 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU