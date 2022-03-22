BANGKOK TEST & GO

W Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9

1869 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, W Bangkok (SHA Certified) is located in the Sathorn area of Bangkok. Only 35 km away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium, Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Embassy of Mexico. Marriott is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and W Bangkok (SHA Certified) lives up to expectations. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, daily housekeeping, laundromat, wheelchair accessible, taxi service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, carpeting, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, sauna, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, spa. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the W Bangkok (SHA Certified) the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
W Bangkok (SHA Certified) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 W Bangkok (SHA Certified)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

106 North Sathorn Road, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

