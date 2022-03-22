BANGKOK TEST & GO

W Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
waardering met
1869 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, W Bangkok (SHA Certified) is located in the Sathorn area of Bangkok. Only 35 km away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium, Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Embassy of Mexico. Marriott is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and W Bangkok (SHA Certified) lives up to expectations. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, daily housekeeping, laundromat, wheelchair accessible, taxi service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, carpeting, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, sauna, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, spa. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the W Bangkok (SHA Certified) the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

Adres / kaart

106 North Sathorn Road, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

