BANGKOK TEST & GO

W Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
คะแนนจาก
1869
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 22, 2022
W Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 0
W Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 1
W Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 2
W Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 3
W Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 4
W Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+51 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, W Bangkok (SHA Certified) is located in the Sathorn area of Bangkok. Only 35 km away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium, Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Embassy of Mexico. Marriott is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and W Bangkok (SHA Certified) lives up to expectations. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, daily housekeeping, laundromat, wheelchair accessible, taxi service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, carpeting, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, sauna, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, spa. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the W Bangkok (SHA Certified) the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ W Bangkok (SHA Certified) ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ W Bangkok (SHA Certified)
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

106 North Sathorn Road, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2090 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6947 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2458 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1085 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6272 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3139 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3757 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4241 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
694 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
18 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2226 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
19 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1763 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
307 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
56 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU