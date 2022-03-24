BANGKOK TEST & GO

Vince Hotel Pratunam - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3

2528 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
Vince Hotel Pratunam - Image 0
Vince Hotel Pratunam - Image 1
Vince Hotel Pratunam - Image 2
Vince Hotel Pratunam - Image 3
Vince Hotel Pratunam - Image 4
Vince Hotel Pratunam - Image 5
+50 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Vince Hotel Pratunam is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.Vince Hotel Pratunam offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, wheelchair accessibility, 24-hour front desk, and luggage storage services.All of its 125 rooms spread over 7 floors, providing a warm and pleasant home-away-from-home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, free Wi-Fi access, non-smoking rooms, air conditioning, and wake-up call service can be found in selected rooms.For dining experience, on-site meals and drinks are available, including Muslim corner, and other options are available nearby. Vince Hotel Pratunam is surely an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Vince Hotel Pratunam 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Vince Hotel Pratunam
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

26/2 Alley 2 Phetchaburi 11, Phetchaburi Road, Phayathai, Ratchathewi, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

파트너 호텔

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
평가
2458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
평가
1085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
평가
6272 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
평가
2090 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
평가
6947 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
평가
3139 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
평가
3757 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
평가
316 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
평가
2605 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
평가
7337 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
평가
2062 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
평가
4953 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
평가
609 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
평가
57 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
평가
1116 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
평가
32 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU