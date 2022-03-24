BANGKOK TEST & GO

Vince Hotel Pratunam - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
waardering met
2528 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Vince Hotel Pratunam is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.Vince Hotel Pratunam offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, wheelchair accessibility, 24-hour front desk, and luggage storage services.All of its 125 rooms spread over 7 floors, providing a warm and pleasant home-away-from-home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, free Wi-Fi access, non-smoking rooms, air conditioning, and wake-up call service can be found in selected rooms.For dining experience, on-site meals and drinks are available, including Muslim corner, and other options are available nearby. Vince Hotel Pratunam is surely an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Bangkok.

Adres / kaart

26/2 Alley 2 Phetchaburi 11, Phetchaburi Road, Phayathai, Ratchathewi, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

