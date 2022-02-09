Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-placed in the restaurants, business, shopping area of Bangkok city, The Riche Boutique Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Set 5 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by The Riche Boutique Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, convenience store. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as golf course (within 3 km). The Riche Boutique Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Bangkok.