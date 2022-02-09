BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.3

506 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport - Image 0
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport - Image 1
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport - Image 2
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport - Image 3
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport - Image 4
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport - Image 5
+34 사진
빠른 응답
฿1,000 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 23
฿15,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

Well-placed in the restaurants, business, shopping area of Bangkok city, The Riche Boutique Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Set 5 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by The Riche Boutique Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, convenience store. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as golf course (within 3 km). The Riche Boutique Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Bangkok.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

111 Shinakhet 2/40 Ngamwongwan Rd. Thungsonghang Laksi Bangkok, Thailand, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Don Muang Hotel
8.1
평가
2646 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
평가
730 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
평가
75 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
평가
1116 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
평가
6272 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
평가
2454 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
평가
57 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
평가
2458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU