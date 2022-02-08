BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.3

506レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
฿1,000 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にThe Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport 直接連絡し、 The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airportが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 23
฿15,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Well-placed in the restaurants, business, shopping area of Bangkok city, The Riche Boutique Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Set 5 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by The Riche Boutique Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, convenience store. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as golf course (within 3 km). The Riche Boutique Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Bangkok.

住所/地図

111 Shinakhet 2/40 Ngamwongwan Rd. Thungsonghang Laksi Bangkok, Thailand, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

