PATTAYA TEST & GO

Thai Garden Resort Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.3

845 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Thai Garden Resort Pattaya - Image 0
Thai Garden Resort Pattaya - Image 1
Thai Garden Resort Pattaya - Image 2
Thai Garden Resort Pattaya - Image 3
Thai Garden Resort Pattaya - Image 4
Thai Garden Resort Pattaya - Image 5
+31 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This family friendly resort, just a few hundred meters from the beach, includes activities in and around property for all age groups. Several shopping malls and street shops are close to the resort, and guests can have their pick from numerous water sports on offer at the beach. Thai Garden Resort Pattaya includes an outdoor pool with Jacuzzis, a swim-up jet stream, bubble bath, and a kid's pool. Rooms are decorated in a traditional Thai style and feature local art and complimentary Wi-Fi access. After a day of activities, book yourself a relaxing massage at the resort itself. You can also enjoy the nightclub, shuttle service, and the business center for those looking to do a little work. This city resort provides fun for the entire family. Disabled guests can experience the fun as well with facilities designed to ensure a comfortable stay.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Thai Garden Resort Pattaya 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Thai Garden Resort Pattaya
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

179/168 Moo 5 North Pattaya Road, Naklua-Banglamung, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Amari Pattaya
8.4
평가
5085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
평가
4921 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
평가
1288 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
평가
5 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
평가
2305 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
평가
593 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
평가
611 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU