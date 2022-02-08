PATTAYA TEST & GO

Thai Garden Resort Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.3
คะแนนจาก
845
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This family friendly resort, just a few hundred meters from the beach, includes activities in and around property for all age groups. Several shopping malls and street shops are close to the resort, and guests can have their pick from numerous water sports on offer at the beach. Thai Garden Resort Pattaya includes an outdoor pool with Jacuzzis, a swim-up jet stream, bubble bath, and a kid's pool. Rooms are decorated in a traditional Thai style and feature local art and complimentary Wi-Fi access. After a day of activities, book yourself a relaxing massage at the resort itself. You can also enjoy the nightclub, shuttle service, and the business center for those looking to do a little work. This city resort provides fun for the entire family. Disabled guests can experience the fun as well with facilities designed to ensure a comfortable stay.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

179/168 Moo 5 North Pattaya Road, Naklua-Banglamung, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

