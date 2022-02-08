PATTAYA TEST & GO

Thai Garden Resort Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.3
通过
845条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This family friendly resort, just a few hundred meters from the beach, includes activities in and around property for all age groups. Several shopping malls and street shops are close to the resort, and guests can have their pick from numerous water sports on offer at the beach. Thai Garden Resort Pattaya includes an outdoor pool with Jacuzzis, a swim-up jet stream, bubble bath, and a kid's pool. Rooms are decorated in a traditional Thai style and feature local art and complimentary Wi-Fi access. After a day of activities, book yourself a relaxing massage at the resort itself. You can also enjoy the nightclub, shuttle service, and the business center for those looking to do a little work. This city resort provides fun for the entire family. Disabled guests can experience the fun as well with facilities designed to ensure a comfortable stay.

地址/地图

179/168 Moo 5 North Pattaya Road, Naklua-Banglamung, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

