BANGKOK TEST & GO

Tara Lake Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
6.6

148 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Tara Lake Hotel - Image 0
Tara Lake Hotel - Image 1
Tara Lake Hotel - Image 2
Tara Lake Hotel - Image 3
Tara Lake Hotel - Image 4
Tara Lake Hotel - Image 5
+32 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Tara Lake Hotel, located in Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, is a popular choice for travelers. The city center is merely 25.00 Km away and the airport can be reached within 15 minutes. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Kwan-Riam Floating Market, Unique Tailor, The Paseo Town. Tara Lake Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as golf course (within 3 km), spa, massage, karaoke. Whatever your purpose of visit, Tara Lake Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Tara Lake Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Tara Lake Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

88,Ratpattana Rd ( Soi ramkhamhaeng 160) Moo 7, Sapansung, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
평가
441 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
평가
3757 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
평가
316 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
평가
211 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
평가
75 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
평가
187 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
평가
1250 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
평가
14 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU