BANGKOK TEST & GO

Tara Lake Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
6.6

148レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Tara Lake Hotel - Image 0
Tara Lake Hotel - Image 1
Tara Lake Hotel - Image 2
Tara Lake Hotel - Image 3
Tara Lake Hotel - Image 4
Tara Lake Hotel - Image 5
+32 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Tara Lake Hotel, located in Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, is a popular choice for travelers. The city center is merely 25.00 Km away and the airport can be reached within 15 minutes. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Kwan-Riam Floating Market, Unique Tailor, The Paseo Town. Tara Lake Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as golf course (within 3 km), spa, massage, karaoke. Whatever your purpose of visit, Tara Lake Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Tara Lake Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Tara Lake Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

88,Ratpattana Rd ( Soi ramkhamhaeng 160) Moo 7, Sapansung, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
との評価
441 レビュー
から ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
との評価
3757 レビュー
から ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
との評価
316 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
との評価
211 レビュー
から ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
との評価
75 レビュー
から ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
との評価
187 レビュー
から ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
との評価
1250 レビュー
から ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
との評価
14 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU