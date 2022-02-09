Tara Lake Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

6.6
Tara Lake Hotel, located in Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, is a popular choice for travelers. The city center is merely 25.00 Km away and the airport can be reached within 15 minutes. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Kwan-Riam Floating Market, Unique Tailor, The Paseo Town. Tara Lake Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as golf course (within 3 km), spa, massage, karaoke. Whatever your purpose of visit, Tara Lake Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

Adresse / Karte

88,Ratpattana Rd ( Soi ramkhamhaeng 160) Moo 7, Sapansung, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

