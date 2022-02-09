BANGKOK TEST & GO

Tara Lake Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
6.6
通过
148条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Tara Lake Hotel, located in Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, is a popular choice for travelers. The city center is merely 25.00 Km away and the airport can be reached within 15 minutes. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Kwan-Riam Floating Market, Unique Tailor, The Paseo Town. Tara Lake Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as golf course (within 3 km), spa, massage, karaoke. Whatever your purpose of visit, Tara Lake Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

地址/地图

88,Ratpattana Rd ( Soi ramkhamhaeng 160) Moo 7, Sapansung, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

