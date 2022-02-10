PATTAYA TEST & GO

Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7

246 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 10, 2022
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Pattaya - Image 0
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Pattaya - Image 1
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Pattaya - Image 2
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Pattaya - Image 3
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Pattaya - Image 4
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Pattaya - Image 5
+12 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the Central Pattaya area, Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Pattaya is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. All the services and amenities you have come to expect from Oakwood Worldwide are right in the comfort of your own home. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible. Guests can choose from 76 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Pattaya is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Pattaya.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Pattaya 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Pattaya
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

236/21 Moo 10, Pattaya Road 2 Soi 15, Pattaya, Chonburi, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
평가
314 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
평가
593 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
평가
463 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
평가
856 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
평가
645 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
평가
1288 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU