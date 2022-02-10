PATTAYA TEST & GO

Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
оценка с
246
February 10, 2022
Located in the Central Pattaya area, Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Pattaya is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. All the services and amenities you have come to expect from Oakwood Worldwide are right in the comfort of your own home. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible. Guests can choose from 76 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Pattaya is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Pattaya.

Адрес / Карта

236/21 Moo 10, Pattaya Road 2 Soi 15, Pattaya, Chonburi, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

