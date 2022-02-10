PATTAYA TEST & GO

Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
waardering met
246 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the Central Pattaya area, Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Pattaya is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. All the services and amenities you have come to expect from Oakwood Worldwide are right in the comfort of your own home. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible. Guests can choose from 76 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Pattaya is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Pattaya.

Adres / kaart

236/21 Moo 10, Pattaya Road 2 Soi 15, Pattaya, Chonburi, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

