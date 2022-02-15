BANGKOK TEST & GO

Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
6.7

118 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 15, 2022
Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+19 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Catering to business and leisure travelers, this 3-star accommodation provides a great place to relax and discover the town’s numerous attractions. Nonthaburi is renowned for its beautiful ancient temples, floating markets, and flowers markets. It is also the home to one of the largest convention halls, Ministry of Commerce, and Ministry of Public Health. All rooms are spacious, furnished with contemporary décor, and fitted with all the necessary amenities to provide guests with utmost comfort. The hotel also provides top-class business facilities including high-speed Internet access, conference rooms, and a business center, making it the perfect choice for business travelers. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus).

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

219, Nonthaburi Road,Muang, Nonthaburi City Center, Nonthaburi, Thailand, 11000

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
평가
506 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
평가
730 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
평가
1352 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
평가
1324 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
평가
6272 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
평가
487 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
평가
2458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
평가
1116 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU