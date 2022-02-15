BANGKOK TEST & GO

Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
6.7
118
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Catering to business and leisure travelers, this 3-star accommodation provides a great place to relax and discover the town’s numerous attractions. Nonthaburi is renowned for its beautiful ancient temples, floating markets, and flowers markets. It is also the home to one of the largest convention halls, Ministry of Commerce, and Ministry of Public Health. All rooms are spacious, furnished with contemporary décor, and fitted with all the necessary amenities to provide guests with utmost comfort. The hotel also provides top-class business facilities including high-speed Internet access, conference rooms, and a business center, making it the perfect choice for business travelers. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus).

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

219, Nonthaburi Road,Muang, Nonthaburi City Center, Nonthaburi, Thailand, 11000

