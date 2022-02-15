BANGKOK TEST & GO

Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
6.7
note avec
118 avis
Mis à jour le February 15, 2022
Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+19 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Catering to business and leisure travelers, this 3-star accommodation provides a great place to relax and discover the town’s numerous attractions. Nonthaburi is renowned for its beautiful ancient temples, floating markets, and flowers markets. It is also the home to one of the largest convention halls, Ministry of Commerce, and Ministry of Public Health. All rooms are spacious, furnished with contemporary décor, and fitted with all the necessary amenities to provide guests with utmost comfort. The hotel also provides top-class business facilities including high-speed Internet access, conference rooms, and a business center, making it the perfect choice for business travelers. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus).

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

219, Nonthaburi Road,Muang, Nonthaburi City Center, Nonthaburi, Thailand, 11000

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
note avec
506 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
note avec
730 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
note avec
1352 Commentaires
De ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
note avec
1324 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
note avec
6272 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
note avec
487 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
note avec
2458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
note avec
1116 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU