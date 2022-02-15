BANGKOK TEST & GO

Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
6.7
通过
118条评论进行评分
更新于 February 15, 2022
Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+19 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Catering to business and leisure travelers, this 3-star accommodation provides a great place to relax and discover the town’s numerous attractions. Nonthaburi is renowned for its beautiful ancient temples, floating markets, and flowers markets. It is also the home to one of the largest convention halls, Ministry of Commerce, and Ministry of Public Health. All rooms are spacious, furnished with contemporary décor, and fitted with all the necessary amenities to provide guests with utmost comfort. The hotel also provides top-class business facilities including high-speed Internet access, conference rooms, and a business center, making it the perfect choice for business travelers. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus).

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Nonthaburi Palace Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

219, Nonthaburi Road,Muang, Nonthaburi City Center, Nonthaburi, Thailand, 11000

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9

730 评论
฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4

1352 评论
฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1

1324 评论
฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7

487 评论
฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1

1116 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU