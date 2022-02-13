Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 카광 비치 리조트 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 카광 비치 리조트 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Kaw Kwang Beach Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



코 란타(Koh Lanta)의 해변가 호텔로 언덕과 끝없는 자연으로 둘러싸인 이 3성급 호텔은 쇼핑 센터와 부두에서 단 1.5km 떨어진 전용 해변에서 편안하고 차분한 숙박을 보장합니다. 이 호텔은 수많은 관광객을 끌어들이는 Klong Dao 해변의 산호초에 접근할 수 있는 것으로 유명합니다. 호텔은 수영장에서 43분 거리에 있는 방갈로를 제공합니다. 훌륭한 서비스는 잘 훈련된 직원과 함께 손님이 항상 즐겁고 만족할 수 있도록 다양한 시설을 제공합니다. Kaw Kwang Beach Resort(SHA Plus+)는 이탈리아, 서양, 아시아, 태국 전통 등 다양한 문화의 맛을 감상하고자 하는 투숙객을 위해 다양한 요리를 제공하며 매일 신선한 해산물을 제공합니다.

어메니티 / 특징 무료 와이파이

에어컨 룸

케이블 및 위성 채널이 편성된 평면 TV

온수 샤워

무료 세면도구

전용 발코니

냉장고

매일 마시는 물

헤어 드라이어

Free parking

