Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Kaw Kwang Beach Resort in a prioritized manner, and Kaw Kwang Beach Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Kaw Kwang Beach Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

A beachfront hotel on Koh Lanta and surrounded by hills and never-ending nature, this 3-star property will guarantee you nothing but a soothing and calming stay on its private beach with just 1.5 km from shopping center and pier. This hotel is known for having access to the coral reef on Klong Dao Beach which attracts a vast number of tourists. The hotel offers 43 bungalows minutes away from the pool. Excellent service is at your feet with well trained staff that also provide a variety of facilities to keep guests entertained and satisfied at all times. Kaw Kwang Beach Resort (SHA Plus+) offers a variety of cuisines for guests who like to appreciate the taste of different cultures such as Italian, Western, Asian and Original Thai, and fresh seafood is served every day.

Amenities / Features Free Wi-Fi

Air-Condition room

A flat-screen TV with cable and satellite channels

Hot-water shower

Free toiletries

Private balcony

Fridge

Daily drinking water

Hair dyer

Free parking

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels

Score 0.0 /5 Unrated Based on 0 reviews Rating 0 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Kaw Kwang Beach Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Kaw Kwang Beach Resort SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.