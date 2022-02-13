Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与高光海滩度假村以优先方式，以及高光海滩度假村从你会直接收取货款。

Kaw Kwang Beach Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



这家 3 星级酒店位于兰达岛 (Koh Lanta) 的海滨酒店，周围环绕着群山和无尽的自然风光，距离购物中心和码头仅 1.5 公里，在其私人海滩上为您提供舒缓和平静的住宿。这家酒店以通往 Klong Dao 海滩的珊瑚礁而闻名，吸引了大量游客。酒店距离游泳池有 43 分钟路程。优秀的服务就在您的脚下，训练有素的工作人员还提供各种设施，让客人始终享受娱乐和满足。 Kaw Kwang Beach Resort (SHA Plus+) 为喜欢品尝意大利、西方、亚洲和原始泰国等不同文化味道的客人提供各种美食，每天供应新鲜的海鲜。

便利设施/功能 免费WiFi

空调房

带有线和卫星频道的平面电视

热水淋浴

免费洗浴用品

私人阳台

冰箱

日常饮用水

染发剂

Free parking

