KRABI TEST & GO

高光海滩度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.9
通过
668条评论进行评分
更新于 February 13, 2022
Kaw Kwang Beach Resort - Image 0
Kaw Kwang Beach Resort - Image 1
Kaw Kwang Beach Resort - Image 2
Kaw Kwang Beach Resort - Image 3
Kaw Kwang Beach Resort - Image 4
Kaw Kwang Beach Resort - Image 5
+46 相片
快速反应
฿24,000 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系高光海滩度假村以优先方式，以及高光海滩度假村从你会直接收取货款。

Kaw Kwang Beach Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

这家 3 星级酒店位于兰达岛 (Koh Lanta) 的海滨酒店，周围环绕着群山和无尽的自然风光，距离购物中心和码头仅 1.5 公里，在其私人海滩上为您提供舒缓和平静的住宿。这家酒店以通往 Klong Dao 海滩的珊瑚礁而闻名，吸引了大量游客。酒店距离游泳池有 43 分钟路程。优秀的服务就在您的脚下，训练有素的工作人员还提供各种设施，让客人始终享受娱乐和满足。 Kaw Kwang Beach Resort (SHA Plus+) 为喜欢品尝意大利、西方、亚洲和原始泰国等不同文化味道的客人提供各种美食，每天供应新鲜的海鲜。

便利设施/功能

  • 免费WiFi
  • 空调房
  • 带有线和卫星频道的平面电视
  • 热水淋浴
  • 免费洗浴用品
  • 私人阳台
  • 冰箱
  • 日常饮用水
  • 染发剂
  • Free parking
显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是高光海滩度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 高光海滩度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

16 Moo 1, Saladan, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4

321 评论
฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5

92 评论
฿-1
帕南兰达度假村
8.2

330 评论
฿-1
皮皮岛海景酒店
8.5

414 评论
฿-1
皮皮岛度假村
8.4

1621 评论
฿-1
瑞亚维迪酒店
9.3

1023 评论
฿-1
钻石洞度假村及水疗中心
6.7

553 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU