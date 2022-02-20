Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 카르마 리조트 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 카르마 리조트 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy Free cancellation 48 hours before arrival

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 가든 룸 54 m² ฿36,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿26,850 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿22,450 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿13,650 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,150 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿24,650 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 7-Eleven 구매

발코니

발코니(전체 액세스)

커넥팅 룸

피트니스 허용

HDMI 케이블

인터넷-Wi-Fi

넷플릭스

미혼 커플

야외 시설

수영장

채식 식사 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 풀룸 58 m² ฿54,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿40,050 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿30,810 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿18,930 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿11,450 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿37,850 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 7-Eleven 구매

발코니

발코니(전체 액세스)

커넥팅 룸

피트니스 허용

HDMI 케이블

인터넷-Wi-Fi

거실

넷플릭스

미혼 커플

야외 시설

수영장

채식 식사

작업 공간 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 테라스 룸 65 m² ฿44,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿32,850 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿24,600 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿16,050 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿9,650 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿30,200 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 7-Eleven 구매

발코니

발코니(전체 액세스)

피트니스 허용

HDMI 케이블

인터넷-Wi-Fi

넷플릭스

미혼 커플

야외 시설

수영장

채식 식사

작업 공간 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 카르마 빌라 94 m² ฿67,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿48,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿37,400 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿22,450 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿13,650 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿46,200 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 7-Eleven 구매

발코니

발코니(전체 액세스)

피트니스 허용

HDMI 케이블

인터넷-Wi-Fi

넷플릭스

미혼 커플

야외 시설

수영장

채식 식사

작업 공간

Karma Samui+ Test and Go Package Breakfast included

Free cancellation 48 hours before arrival

Include Pick up from Airport

Include 1 time PCR test

어메니티 / 특징 Smart TV, HD LCD screen

WIFI throughout the villa

Complementary water, tea and coffee

Mini bar and digital safe in the bedroom

In-villa menus available at charge for your selection

Karma Fitness room

