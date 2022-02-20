SAMUI TEST & GO

카르마 리조트 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9

258 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 20, 2022
Karma Resort - Image 0
Karma Resort - Image 1
Karma Resort - Image 2
Karma Resort - Image 3
Karma Resort - Image 4
Karma Resort - Image 5
+17 사진
빠른 응답
REFUND POLICY
100% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉카르마 리조트 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 카르마 리조트 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy

Free cancellation 48 hours before arrival

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
가든 룸 54
฿36,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿26,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,150 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,650 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 피트니스 허용
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 넷플릭스
  • 미혼 커플
  • 야외 시설
  • 수영장
  • 채식 식사
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
풀룸 58
฿54,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿40,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿30,810 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,930 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿37,850 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 피트니스 허용
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 넷플릭스
  • 미혼 커플
  • 야외 시설
  • 수영장
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
테라스 룸 65
฿44,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿32,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿24,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿16,050 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿30,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 피트니스 허용
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 넷플릭스
  • 미혼 커플
  • 야외 시설
  • 수영장
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
카르마 빌라 94
฿67,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿48,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿37,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿22,450 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿46,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 피트니스 허용
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 넷플릭스
  • 미혼 커플
  • 야외 시설
  • 수영장
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간

Karma Samui+ Test and Go Package

  • Breakfast included
  • Free cancellation 48 hours before arrival
  • Include Pick up from Airport
  • Include 1 time PCR test

어메니티 / 특징

  • Smart TV, HD LCD screen
  • WIFI throughout the villa
  • Complementary water, tea and coffee
  • Mini bar and digital safe in the bedroom
  • In-villa menus available at charge for your selection
  • Karma Fitness room
모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
카르마 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 카르마 리조트
모든 리뷰보기

음식 메뉴 이미지

주소 /지도

182/3 Moo 1 Bophut, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

