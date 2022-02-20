Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Karma Resort Karma Resort zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Hotel Refund Policy
Free cancellation 48 hours before arrival
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Tuinkamer 54m²
฿36,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿26,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,150 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,650 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Fitness toegestaan
- HDMI kabel
- Internet - wifi
- Netflix
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Biljartkamer 58m²
฿54,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿40,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿30,810 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,930 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿37,850 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Fitness toegestaan
- HDMI kabel
- Internet - wifi
- Woonkamer
- Netflix
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Terras Kamer 65m²
฿44,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿32,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿24,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿16,050 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿30,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Fitness toegestaan
- HDMI kabel
- Internet - wifi
- Netflix
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Karma Villa 94m²
฿67,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿48,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿37,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿22,450 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿46,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Fitness toegestaan
- HDMI kabel
- Internet - wifi
- Netflix
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Karma Samui+ Test and Go Package
- Breakfast included
- Free cancellation 48 hours before arrival
- Include Pick up from Airport
- Include 1 time PCR test
Voorzieningen / functies
- Smart TV, HD LCD screen
- WIFI throughout the villa
- Complementary water, tea and coffee
- Mini bar and digital safe in the bedroom
- In-villa menus available at charge for your selection
- Karma Fitness room
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Karma Resort
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Karma ResortZIE ALLE REVIEWS
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen
Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go