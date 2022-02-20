SAMUI TEST & GO

Karma Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9
waardering met
258 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 20, 2022
Karma Resort - Image 0
Karma Resort - Image 1
Karma Resort - Image 2
Karma Resort - Image 3
Karma Resort - Image 4
Karma Resort - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Karma Resort Karma Resort zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy

Free cancellation 48 hours before arrival

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Tuinkamer 54
฿36,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿26,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,150 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,650 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internet - wifi
  • Netflix
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Biljartkamer 58
฿54,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿40,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿30,810 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,930 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿37,850 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Netflix
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Terras Kamer 65
฿44,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿32,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿24,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿16,050 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿30,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internet - wifi
  • Netflix
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Karma Villa 94
฿67,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿48,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿37,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿22,450 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿46,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internet - wifi
  • Netflix
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte

Karma Samui+ Test and Go Package

  • Breakfast included
  • Free cancellation 48 hours before arrival
  • Include Pick up from Airport
  • Include 1 time PCR test

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Smart TV, HD LCD screen
  • WIFI throughout the villa
  • Complementary water, tea and coffee
  • Mini bar and digital safe in the bedroom
  • In-villa menus available at charge for your selection
  • Karma Fitness room
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Karma Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen

Adres / kaart

182/3 Moo 1 Bophut, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

