BANGKOK TEST & GO

Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8

344 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel - Image 0
Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel - Image 1
Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel - Image 2
Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel - Image 3
Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel - Image 4
Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel - Image 5
+17 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located close to Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel is perfect for those in transit or with conferences and trade fairs to attend. The surrounding area includes several department stores, restaurants, and universities. Open from early in the mornings until late at night is the on-site restaurant, Orchard. Business travelers can take advantage of the Executive Lounge as well as a fully-equipped business center. The facilities as well as the staff at [HOTELAME] will help make your stay comfortable and pleasant.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

14 Ramkamhaeng 42 Road, Bangkapi, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

파트너 호텔

Royal View Resort
8.3
평가
6272 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
평가
1085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
평가
3757 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
평가
2458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
평가
316 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
평가
2090 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
평가
6947 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
평가
3139 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
평가
211 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
평가
75 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
평가
1250 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
평가
668 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
평가
14 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
평가
487 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
평가
441 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
평가
130 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU