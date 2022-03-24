BANGKOK TEST & GO

Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
rating with
344 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Located close to Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel is perfect for those in transit or with conferences and trade fairs to attend. The surrounding area includes several department stores, restaurants, and universities. Open from early in the mornings until late at night is the on-site restaurant, Orchard. Business travelers can take advantage of the Executive Lounge as well as a fully-equipped business center. The facilities as well as the staff at [HOTELAME] will help make your stay comfortable and pleasant.

Address / Map

14 Ramkamhaeng 42 Road, Bangkapi, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

