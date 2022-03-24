BANGKOK TEST & GO

Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
note avec
344 avis
Mis à jour le March 24, 2022
Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel - Image 0
Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel - Image 1
Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel - Image 2
Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel - Image 3
Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel - Image 4
Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel - Image 5
+17 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located close to Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel is perfect for those in transit or with conferences and trade fairs to attend. The surrounding area includes several department stores, restaurants, and universities. Open from early in the mornings until late at night is the on-site restaurant, Orchard. Business travelers can take advantage of the Executive Lounge as well as a fully-equipped business center. The facilities as well as the staff at [HOTELAME] will help make your stay comfortable and pleasant.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

14 Ramkamhaeng 42 Road, Bangkapi, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

Hôtels partenaires

Royal View Resort
8.3
note avec
6272 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
note avec
1085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
note avec
3757 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
note avec
2458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
note avec
316 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
note avec
2090 Commentaires
De ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
note avec
6947 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
note avec
3139 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
note avec
211 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
note avec
75 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
note avec
1250 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
note avec
668 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
note avec
14 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
note avec
487 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
note avec
441 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
note avec
130 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU