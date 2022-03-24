BANGKOK TEST & GO

Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
通过
344条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel - Image 0
Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel - Image 1
Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel - Image 2
Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel - Image 3
Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel - Image 4
Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel - Image 5
+17 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located close to Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel is perfect for those in transit or with conferences and trade fairs to attend. The surrounding area includes several department stores, restaurants, and universities. Open from early in the mornings until late at night is the on-site restaurant, Orchard. Business travelers can take advantage of the Executive Lounge as well as a fully-equipped business center. The facilities as well as the staff at [HOTELAME] will help make your stay comfortable and pleasant.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Kantary House Ramkamhaeng Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

14 Ramkamhaeng 42 Road, Bangkapi, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

合作伙伴酒店

Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3

1085 评论
฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2

3757 评论
฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5

316 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6

2090 评论
฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4

6947 评论
฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9

3139 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4

211 评论
฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6

75 评论
฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2

1250 评论
฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8

668 评论
฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8

14 评论
฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7

487 评论
฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5

441 评论
฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6

130 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU