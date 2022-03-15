BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hotel Nikko Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9

1877 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 15, 2022
Hotel Nikko Bangkok - Image 0
Hotel Nikko Bangkok - Image 1
Hotel Nikko Bangkok - Image 2
Hotel Nikko Bangkok - Image 3
Hotel Nikko Bangkok - Image 4
Hotel Nikko Bangkok - Image 5
+29 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Hotel Nikko Bangkok is located in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok. The excitement of the city center is only 0 km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, luggage storage, car park, room service can be enjoyed here. The ambiance of Hotel Nikko Bangkok is reflected in every guestroom. towels, closet, slippers, bathroom phone, wake-up service are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, pool (kids). When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Bangkok, make Hotel Nikko Bangkok your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Hotel Nikko Bangkok 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Hotel Nikko Bangkok
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

27 Soi Sukhumvit 55 (Thonglor), Sukhumvit Road, Klongton Nua, Wattana, Bangkok Thailand 10110, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

파트너 호텔

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
평가
2090 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
평가
6947 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
평가
1085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
평가
2458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
평가
3757 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Hotel Verve
8.8
평가
668 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
평가
14 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
평가
5421 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
평가
130 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
평가
4142 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
평가
1250 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
평가
14 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Modena by Fraser Bangkok
8.8
평가
4784 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU