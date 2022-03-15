BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hotel Nikko Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9

1877レビューによる評価
更新日 March 15, 2022
Hotel Nikko Bangkok - Image 0
Hotel Nikko Bangkok - Image 1
Hotel Nikko Bangkok - Image 2
Hotel Nikko Bangkok - Image 3
Hotel Nikko Bangkok - Image 4
Hotel Nikko Bangkok - Image 5
+29 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Hotel Nikko Bangkok is located in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok. The excitement of the city center is only 0 km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, luggage storage, car park, room service can be enjoyed here. The ambiance of Hotel Nikko Bangkok is reflected in every guestroom. towels, closet, slippers, bathroom phone, wake-up service are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, pool (kids). When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Bangkok, make Hotel Nikko Bangkok your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Hotel Nikko Bangkokゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Hotel Nikko Bangkok
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

27 Soi Sukhumvit 55 (Thonglor), Sukhumvit Road, Klongton Nua, Wattana, Bangkok Thailand 10110, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

パートナーホテル

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
との評価
2090 レビュー
から ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
との評価
6947 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
との評価
1085 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
との評価
2458 レビュー
から ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
との評価
3757 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Hotel Verve
8.8
との評価
668 レビュー
から ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
との評価
14 レビュー
から ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
との評価
5421 レビュー
から ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
との評価
130 レビュー
から ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
との評価
4142 レビュー
から ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
との評価
1250 レビュー
から ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
との評価
14 レビュー
から ฿-1
Modena by Fraser Bangkok
8.8
との評価
4784 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU