Hotel Nikko Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Ideal for fun and relaxation, Hotel Nikko Bangkok is located in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok. The excitement of the city center is only 0 km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, luggage storage, car park, room service can be enjoyed here. The ambiance of Hotel Nikko Bangkok is reflected in every guestroom. towels, closet, slippers, bathroom phone, wake-up service are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, pool (kids). When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Bangkok, make Hotel Nikko Bangkok your home away from home.
27 Soi Sukhumvit 55 (Thonglor), Sukhumvit Road, Klongton Nua, Wattana, Bangkok Thailand 10110, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110