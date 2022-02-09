BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hotel Muse Bangkok Langsuan - MGallery Collection - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8

2488 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Hotel Muse Bangkok Langsuan - MGallery Collection - Image 0
Hotel Muse Bangkok Langsuan - MGallery Collection - Image 1
Hotel Muse Bangkok Langsuan - MGallery Collection - Image 2
Hotel Muse Bangkok Langsuan - MGallery Collection - Image 3
Hotel Muse Bangkok Langsuan - MGallery Collection - Image 4
Hotel Muse Bangkok Langsuan - MGallery Collection - Image 5
+53 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned within the capital’s central business district in Langsuan Road, Hotel Muse Bangkok Langsuan - MGallery Collection is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in the Thai capital. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With this prestigious residential area, guests of the hotel are offered easy access to numerous embassies, many corporate headquarters, and offices. A short walk away at one end of Langsuan Road extends Lumpini Park, the city’s largest public park. Guests can enjoy the proximity to Ratchaprasong district, Bangkok’s premier shopping destinations, including Central Chidlom, Gaysorn Plaza, Amarin Plaza, Erawan Plaza, Central World, Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon, and MBK. All locations are within walking distance or easily reached by the BTS Skytrain from Chidlom station which is a brief 5-minute stroll from the hotel along the tree-lined pavements of Langsuan Road. Hotel Muse Bangkok Langsuan - MGallery Collection also offers many facilities to enrich your stay, such as a fitness center next to the swimming pool on the 19th floor, featuring latest-generation Life Fitness brand cardio and strength-training equipment. All cardio machines include integrated seven-inch LCD touchscreen consoles, iPod compatibility, and USB connectivity for a workout that gets you in shape to your choice of entertainment. Throughout the day you can enjoy the stunning skyline views and relaxing atmosphere of the hotel’s landscaped swimming pool as well as cool drinks and gourmet foods from the adjacent Wet Bar. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Hotel Muse Bangkok Langsuan - MGallery Collection.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Hotel Muse Bangkok Langsuan - MGallery Collection 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Hotel Muse Bangkok Langsuan - MGallery Collection
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

55/555 Soi Langsuan, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
평가
4289 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
평가
58 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
평가
307 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
평가
1762 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
평가
815 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
평가
3449 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
일레븐 호텔 방콕 수 쿰빗 11
8.9
평가
830 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
평가
7337 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU