Hotel Muse Bangkok Langsuan - MGallery Collection - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8

2488レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Well-positioned within the capital’s central business district in Langsuan Road, Hotel Muse Bangkok Langsuan - MGallery Collection is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in the Thai capital. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With this prestigious residential area, guests of the hotel are offered easy access to numerous embassies, many corporate headquarters, and offices. A short walk away at one end of Langsuan Road extends Lumpini Park, the city’s largest public park. Guests can enjoy the proximity to Ratchaprasong district, Bangkok’s premier shopping destinations, including Central Chidlom, Gaysorn Plaza, Amarin Plaza, Erawan Plaza, Central World, Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon, and MBK. All locations are within walking distance or easily reached by the BTS Skytrain from Chidlom station which is a brief 5-minute stroll from the hotel along the tree-lined pavements of Langsuan Road. Hotel Muse Bangkok Langsuan - MGallery Collection also offers many facilities to enrich your stay, such as a fitness center next to the swimming pool on the 19th floor, featuring latest-generation Life Fitness brand cardio and strength-training equipment. All cardio machines include integrated seven-inch LCD touchscreen consoles, iPod compatibility, and USB connectivity for a workout that gets you in shape to your choice of entertainment. Throughout the day you can enjoy the stunning skyline views and relaxing atmosphere of the hotel’s landscaped swimming pool as well as cool drinks and gourmet foods from the adjacent Wet Bar. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Hotel Muse Bangkok Langsuan - MGallery Collection.

住所/地図

55/555 Soi Langsuan, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

