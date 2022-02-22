Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok is a 5-star luxury hotel with resort-styled facilities and is strategically located in Bangkok’s downtown Rachaprasong area. Located at a cultural landmark, the Erawan Shrine, the hotel is conveniently linked to Chidlom BTS SkyTrain Stations and has easy access to Rajdamri BTS Stations and the city’s leading shopping centers like Central World, Siam Paragon, Erawan Mall and Gaysorn via Skywalk. The hotel location offers many leisure activities including Ocean World, the Jim Thompson House Museum, a skating rink, and a boat ride from Pratunum pier to Khao San road. The hotel is one of the most accessible base from which to explore Bangkok.

Featuring stunning views of the cityscape, luxurious rooms incorporate contemporary interior and Thai elements into the design. All rooms feature ample workspace and a spacious bathroom with a rain shower and deep soaking bath. The rooms are equipped with Hyatt Grand Bed™, Balmain bath amenities, mobile entry, a flat-screen TV, laptop-size in-room safe, tea-making facility, mini-bar, pillow menu for personalized full relaxation, digital room service ordering app and free WiFi access.

Guests staying in one of the hotel's Club rooms or suites enjoy elevated comfort and extensive benefits including daily breakfast and evening cocktails served at Grand Club Lounge.

At the award-winning i.sawan Residential Spa & Club, guests can relax with a nourishing massage or other specialized treatment. They can enjoy active workouts at the 24-hour fitness center, squash, tennis, join one of the daily exercise programs, or take a dip in the outdoor free-form swimming pool. The hotel also offers hot steam and sauna facilities.

With its 9 distinctive restaurants and bar, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok is a gastronomic destination in the heart of Thailand's capital, showcasing an unrivaled variety of authentic local and global flavors. Whether private dining or an extravagant buffet, a light lunch or a leisurely afternoon tea, an authentic French croissant or Thai chocolate, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok offers world-class dining experiences with exceptional service. Currently some restaurants may provide limited service or be temporarily closed. Operational hours may be changed.

The hotel has a 24-hour business center and concierge, fully equipped meeting rooms, and an extensive option of event spaces. Laundry and babysitting services are also available. Airport transfers and hotel limousine service can be arranged at an additional fee.

Guided by our purpose of care, we are committed to enhanced levels of cleanliness in an effort to ensure your safety and wellbeing. Hotel is certified with GBAC STAR™, ISO 22000 and SHA.