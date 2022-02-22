BANGKOK TEST & GO

Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
通过
1189条评论进行评分
更新于 February 22, 2022
Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok - Image 0
Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok - Image 1
Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok - Image 2
Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok - Image 3
Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok - Image 4
Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok - Image 5
+31 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok is a 5-star luxury hotel with resort-styled facilities and is strategically located in Bangkok’s downtown Rachaprasong area. Located at a cultural landmark, the Erawan Shrine, the hotel is conveniently linked to Chidlom BTS SkyTrain Stations and has easy access to Rajdamri BTS Stations and the city’s leading shopping centers like Central World, Siam Paragon, Erawan Mall and Gaysorn via Skywalk. The hotel location offers many leisure activities including Ocean World, the Jim Thompson House Museum, a skating rink, and a boat ride from Pratunum pier to Khao San road. The hotel is one of the most accessible base from which to explore Bangkok.

Featuring stunning views of the cityscape, luxurious rooms incorporate contemporary interior and Thai elements into the design. All rooms feature ample workspace and a spacious bathroom with a rain shower and deep soaking bath. The rooms are equipped with Hyatt Grand Bed™, Balmain bath amenities, mobile entry, a flat-screen TV, laptop-size in-room safe, tea-making facility, mini-bar, pillow menu for personalized full relaxation, digital room service ordering app and free WiFi access.

Guests staying in one of the hotel's Club rooms or suites enjoy elevated comfort and extensive benefits including daily breakfast and evening cocktails served at Grand Club Lounge.

At the award-winning i.sawan Residential Spa & Club, guests can relax with a nourishing massage or other specialized treatment. They can enjoy active workouts at the 24-hour fitness center, squash, tennis, join one of the daily exercise programs, or take a dip in the outdoor free-form swimming pool. The hotel also offers hot steam and sauna facilities.

With its 9 distinctive restaurants and bar, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok is a gastronomic destination in the heart of Thailand's capital, showcasing an unrivaled variety of authentic local and global flavors. Whether private dining or an extravagant buffet, a light lunch or a leisurely afternoon tea, an authentic French croissant or Thai chocolate, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok offers world-class dining experiences with exceptional service. Currently some restaurants may provide limited service or be temporarily closed. Operational hours may be changed.

The hotel has a 24-hour business center and concierge, fully equipped meeting rooms, and an extensive option of event spaces. Laundry and babysitting services are also available. Airport transfers and hotel limousine service can be arranged at an additional fee.

Guided by our purpose of care, we are committed to enhanced levels of cleanliness in an effort to ensure your safety and wellbeing. Hotel is certified with GBAC STAR™, ISO 22000 and SHA.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok
查看所有评论

地址/地图

494 Rajdamri Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4

1762 评论
฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4

4289 评论
฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3

307 评论
฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4

58 评论
฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3

56 评论
฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4

2605 评论
฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4

7337 评论
฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3

32 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU