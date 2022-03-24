PATTAYA TEST & GO

Farthai Residence - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8

50 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the business, restaurants district of Chonburi, Farthai Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. With its location just 9 km from the city center and 30 km from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chonburi hotel. Top Features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking, car park. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include a fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, steamroom are designed for escape and relaxation. Farthai Residence is a smart choice for travelers to Chonburi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

주소 /지도

55/55 Moo 1 Nongtamlueng Phanthong Chonburi, Mueang Chon Buri, Chonburi, Thailand, 20160

