PATTAYA TEST & GO

Farthai Residence - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8
คะแนนจาก
50
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Offering quality accommodations in the business, restaurants district of Chonburi, Farthai Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. With its location just 9 km from the city center and 30 km from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chonburi hotel. Top Features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking, car park. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include a fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, steamroom are designed for escape and relaxation. Farthai Residence is a smart choice for travelers to Chonburi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

55/55 Moo 1 Nongtamlueng Phanthong Chonburi, Mueang Chon Buri, Chonburi, Thailand, 20160

