PATTAYA TEST & GO

Farthai Residence - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8
note avec
50 avis
Mis à jour le March 24, 2022
Farthai Residence - Image 0
Farthai Residence - Image 1
Farthai Residence - Image 2
Farthai Residence - Image 3
Farthai Residence - Image 4
Farthai Residence - Image 5
+16 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the business, restaurants district of Chonburi, Farthai Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. With its location just 9 km from the city center and 30 km from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chonburi hotel. Top Features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking, car park. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include a fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, steamroom are designed for escape and relaxation. Farthai Residence is a smart choice for travelers to Chonburi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Farthai Residence , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Farthai Residence
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

55/55 Moo 1 Nongtamlueng Phanthong Chonburi, Mueang Chon Buri, Chonburi, Thailand, 20160

Hôtels partenaires

Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
note avec
611 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
note avec
5 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
note avec
645 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
note avec
8 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)
8.2
note avec
3388 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
note avec
39 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
note avec
3486 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
659 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
note avec
2305 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
note avec
412 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
note avec
5085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
note avec
4921 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU