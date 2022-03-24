PATTAYA TEST & GO

Farthai Residence - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8
通过
50条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
Farthai Residence - Image 0
Farthai Residence - Image 1
Farthai Residence - Image 2
Farthai Residence - Image 3
Farthai Residence - Image 4
Farthai Residence - Image 5
+16 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the business, restaurants district of Chonburi, Farthai Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. With its location just 9 km from the city center and 30 km from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chonburi hotel. Top Features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking, car park. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include a fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, steamroom are designed for escape and relaxation. Farthai Residence is a smart choice for travelers to Chonburi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Farthai Residence的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Farthai Residence
查看所有评论

地址/地图

55/55 Moo 1 Nongtamlueng Phanthong Chonburi, Mueang Chon Buri, Chonburi, Thailand, 20160

合作伙伴酒店

Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6

611 评论
฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3

5 评论
฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5

645 评论
฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2

8 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)
8.2

3388 评论
฿-1
Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7

39 评论
฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7

3486 评论
฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5

659 评论
฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9

2305 评论
฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7

412 评论
฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4

5085 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6

4921 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU