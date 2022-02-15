에덴 비치 리조트 앤 스파 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Phang-nga
업데이트 날짜 February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

카오락의 낭만, 해변, 관광 지역에 위치한 에덴 비치 리조트 앤 스파은 여행객들에게 최고 인기있는 곳입니다. 활기찬 도심은 단 5km 떨어져 있습니다. 편리한 위치를 자랑하는 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. Eden Beach Resort and Spa는 지친 여행자를 위한 완벽한 서비스와 모든 필수 시설을 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 24시간 경비 서비스, 일일 청소 서비스, 난로, 우편 서비스 등이 본 숙소의 특색을 더합니다. 에덴 비치 리조트 앤 스파 고유의 208개의 객실이 있습니다. 모든 객실은 세련되게 꾸며져 있으며, 대부분의 객실에서 무료 차, 타월, 벽난로, 옷걸이, 슬리퍼 등을 제공합니다. 수상스포츠 장비 대여, 요가실, 스노클링, 전용 해변, 피트니스센터 등을 포함하여 본 숙소는 도시에서의 활동으로 바쁜 하루를 보낸 후 긴장을 풀도록 도와줍니다. 에덴 비치 리조트 앤 스파 숙박시설은 카오락에서 편안하고 매력적인 곳을 찾는 여행객들에게 이상적인 장소입니다.

에덴 비치 리조트 앤 스파 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 에덴 비치 리조트 앤 스파
주소 /지도

12/12 Moo 2, Khaolak Beach, T. Lam Kaen, A. Thai-muang, Phang-nga, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82210

