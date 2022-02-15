PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Eden Beach Resort and Spa - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9
rating with
210 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
Eden Beach Resort and Spa - Image 0
Eden Beach Resort and Spa - Image 1
Eden Beach Resort and Spa - Image 2
Eden Beach Resort and Spa - Image 3
Eden Beach Resort and Spa - Image 4
Eden Beach Resort and Spa - Image 5
+40 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the romance, beaches, sightseeing district of Khao Lak, Eden Beach Resort and Spa is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The excitement of the city center is only 5 km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Eden Beach Resort and Spa offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, postal service. Eden Beach Resort and Spa is home to 208 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as complimentary tea, towels, fireplace, clothes rack, slippers. The property offers fantastic facilities, including watersports equipment rentals, yoga room, snorkeling, private beach, fitness center, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Eden Beach Resort and Spa is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Khao Lak.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Eden Beach Resort and Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Eden Beach Resort and Spa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

12/12 Moo 2, Khaolak Beach, T. Lam Kaen, A. Thai-muang, Phang-nga, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82210

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Khaolak Merlin Resort
8.3
rating with
105 reviews
From ฿-1
Kalima Resort and Villas Khao Lak
9
rating with
577 reviews
From ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
rating with
114 reviews
From ฿-1
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - Adults only
8.8
rating with
312 reviews
From ฿-1
Khaolak Bhandari Resort & Spa
8.8
rating with
621 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sands Khao Lak by Katathani Resort
8.8
rating with
1583 reviews
From ฿-1
The Leaf on the Sands by Katathani Resort
8.5
rating with
460 reviews
From ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
rating with
365 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU