Eden Beach Resort and Spa - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Offering quality accommodations in the romance, beaches, sightseeing district of Khao Lak, Eden Beach Resort and Spa is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The excitement of the city center is only 5 km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Eden Beach Resort and Spa offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, postal service. Eden Beach Resort and Spa is home to 208 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as complimentary tea, towels, fireplace, clothes rack, slippers. The property offers fantastic facilities, including watersports equipment rentals, yoga room, snorkeling, private beach, fitness center, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Eden Beach Resort and Spa is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Khao Lak.