伊甸海滩度假村 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

伊甸海滩度假村和水疗中心位于考拉 (Khao Lak) 浪漫、海滩和观光区，提供优质住宿，是商务和休闲旅客的热门选择。热闹的市中心距离酒店仅有 5 公里。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。伊甸海滩度假村和水疗中心提供无可挑剔的服务和所有必要的设施，让疲惫的旅客充满活力。入住这家美妙的酒店时，客人可以享受所有客房的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日清洁服务、壁炉、邮政服务。伊甸海滩度假村拥有 208 间客房。所有客房均布置高雅，许多客房甚至提供免费茶水、毛巾、壁炉、衣架、拖鞋等舒适设施。酒店提供一流的设施，包括水上运动设备租赁、瑜伽室、浮潜、私人海滩、健身中心，让您在城市充满活力的一天后放松身心。伊甸海滩度假村是在考拉寻求魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之地。

